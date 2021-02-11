In Memory of Patrolman Steven Jerman

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE McKEAN COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, District Attorney

During a seemingly-routine traffic stop in the early morning hours of February 20, 1999, Patrolman Steven M. Jerman's life was taken. We pause to remember him on this somber anniversary. His actions were the epitome of heroic sacrifice. Even after suffering a fatal wound, Patrolman Jerman heroically returned fire and investigators would later report that, by doing so, he identified his killer. His contributions to our community continue to live on and will continue to inspire. We remember and honor Officer Steven Jerman and pray for his family. On behalf of the McKean County District Attorney's Office and McKean County law enforcement, I express our gratitude and vow to honor his legacy.