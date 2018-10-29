Mentored Youth hunt

Photo submitted - This is Mentored Youth hunter Zane Carlson with his first ever Turkey. The turkey was shot at 12 yards near Mt. Jewett with the same 16 gauge Mossberg Bolt action shotgun his father and mentor, Derek Carlson, used to shoot his first turkey as well. Great shooting, Zane!
