Methodist Church Hosts Successful BBQ

Saturday afternoon’s weather was perfect for the First United Methodist Church of Kane’s Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru event held in the D’Angelo parking lot. Members of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department helped to grill for this fundraiser which was a part of the church’s Re-ACTS capital campaign.



All 320 dinners that were prepared were sold. Proceeds from the event are to be used towards making Bartlett Hall, the church’s basement gathering space, handicap accessible. Special thanks are extended to all of the members of the community who came out to support.