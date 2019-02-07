Mick Petruney named as Kane’s Citizen-of-the-Year

Mick Petruney, the driving volunteer force behind the new skate/bike ramps at Glenwood Park, has been selected as Kane’s Citizen-of-the-Year.

“We are honoring Mick Petruney for his tireless efforts at the skate park,” the Kane Area Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday in announcing its selection of the citizen-of-the-year.

Petruney will be recognized at the Chamber of Commerce Award Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Grandma Bair’s Banquet Hall.

The social hour at the site on North Fraley Street begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 7 p.m.

The program will include a Chinese Auction and a 50/50 cash raffle.

The Chamber this year will honor “all old and new businesses” at the banquet. In the past, the Chamber has selected one business-of-the-year.

Tickets for the banquet are $25. Tickets are available at SMP Pharmacy, It’s Judi’s Place and the Chamber office at 54 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane.

The Chamber is urging all Kane businesses to send at least one representative to the dinner.

Businesses also are encouraged to donate items for the Chinese Auction.

Petruney resides at 321 Kearney St., Kane, with his wife, Judy.

He has been actively involved with the skate/bike park for more than six years. He volunteered to help repair the original wooden ramps, which deteriorated and had to be demolished.

Petruney then played a major role in securing $185,000 in funding for new metal ramps, which he helped install last summer.

“This is quite a surprise,” Petruney said after learning that the Chamber has selected him as the Kane citizen-of-the-year.

“I can’t get over it.”

Petruney said he devoted hours and hours of volunteer service to the skate/bike park because “it’s for the kids.”

“I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” he said. “It’s been worth every minute.”

Petruney helped obtain a state grant of $92,800 for the project. He also reached out to the Collins Companies Foundation for additional grants.

Petruney said these grants are a key for the project. However, he said large and small donations from local businesses and individuals made the dream come true for a new skate/bike park.

Petruney serves as the volunteer head of the committee for the Eli McCloskey Memorial Skate Park.