Military-bound graduates receive honors

Photo by Ted Lutz — Three 2018 Kane Area High School graduates who are entering military service have each received $500 Staff Sgt. Kenneth VanGiesen Patriot Awards and $100 from the James Uber American Legion Post 489 in Ludlow. The group includes Amie Gullifer, sister of VanGiesen, a Kane native killed in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard; and Frank Sirianni, a member of the Kane Lions Club and Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars, the leading sponsors of the award; back, Brittney Bradybaugh, who is headed to the Air Force; Tom VanGiesen, father of the fallen soldier; Joe Stanko, who is headed to the Navy; Rose Liners, who is bound for the Army; and Bill Blauser commander of the American Legion Post in Ludlow.