Miller sentenced to 4 to 10 years in 2017 OD death

Allison Miller will be spending the next four to 10 years in prison for the death of Kaitlyn Buerk.

Miller, 29, of Byrnedale, entered a guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance Monday for the March 2017 overdose death of Buerk, 24, and was sentenced to between 48 and 120 months in prison, according to court paperwork. Miller received credit for 35 days of time served.