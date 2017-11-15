The Kane Police Department is investigating a report of a missing girl in Kane.

Police describe the missing girl as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said she went missing from her home Tuesday evening.

The missing girl was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a white long-sleeve shirt, police said.

Persons who spot the missing girl are urged to call 911 – the county emergency communications center.