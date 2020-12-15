Mitchell excited about fresh start with the Twins

Since unleashing a fastball that buzzed past his father while playing catch in the back yard at the age of 13, Josh Mitchell has aspired to be a Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher.

His quest to take the mound in a Big League ballpark took a positive twist on Dec. 10 when he became a Draft 5 pick by the Minnesota Twins. It’s a perfect fit for the 26-year old Mitchell who has been with the Kansas City Royals since being a 22nd round draft pick in 2017. The Twins have won the American League Central Division the past two seasons but are in need of pitching. The left-handed 2013 Ridgway High School graduate is someone they’ve had their eye on and they jumped at the opportunity to pick him.

“The way the Twins talk about it they have a plan for me. They said they want me to be an impact arm out of the bullpen and late in the game. I'm assuming they’re looking at me as a set-up guy initially. They feel my stuff is good and want me to be available every day in some sort of relief role,” said Mitchell who was informed of the move by his agent.

Minnesota is a solid organization and pitching at all levels is the top off-season priority. Twenty-four pitchers hurled for manager Rocco Baldelli’s team which won the Central Division but lost to the Astros (2-0) in the first round of the playoffs. Minnesota won the division in 2019 with 101 wins – 23 better than in 2018. Unfortunately, a three-game sweep by the Yankees bounced them from the playoffs.

Mitchell is excited about joining the team which began play in the Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) when the Washington Senators relocated there in 1961. At the same time, he is appreciative of what the Royals have done to further his career.

“They (Kansas City) are a first-class organization. They took care of me through the injuries. They went to bat for me. Ultimately in 2017, they gave me the opportunity to play professional baseball. I thank them for that but now it’s time for me to start a new chapter. I’m excited for a fresh start with a new organization that valued me enough to reach out and take me,” he said.

The son of Doug and Theresa Mitchell and the older brother of Johnny a great Ridgway athlete who graduated in 2018, is learning more about the Twins and likes what he sees. “I like my chances with them. They’re in a world of hurt for left-handed pitchers and relieving in general. Being left-handed is [a huge asset].”

There are currently 10 pitchers listed as Top 30 Twins prospects – none are lefties. “If it hasn’t been written on the wall there it is. This is a big opportunity for me,” said Mitchell who likes what he sees in Minnesota and is looking forward to being part of them returning to the World Series which they last won in 1991 (also won in ’87). “The door is wide open. Clearly, they have a plan and they're putting it into play quick. The best part is the Twins are a contender. I’m going to play for an organization that has won back to back division championships. I even told my coordinator – ‘listen I want to be that impact arm you guys are looking for. I want to be that impact arm coming out of the bullpen you guys are looking for to get over the hump,” he said during a recent telephone interview.

Mitchell is currently listed on the roster of the Twins triple-A affiliate Rochester (New York) – in name only. In 2021 St. Paul will become the club’s top minor league affiliate. Minnesota decided to discontinue its contract with the Red Wings who will now be the top affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Rochester had been linked to the Twins since 2003. The Twins feel the move will reap benefits with the Class AAA team being a short hop to the big league field.

The new Twin couldn’t say enough about the support he’s received from his biggest fans – his parents.

“My dad has a tremendous work ethic and so does my mother. They were both cut from a different cloth. A lot of people aren’t like that. A lot of people don’t get it. I come from a very blue-collar, middle-class family. When I walk into a baseball facility and you have these guys pulling up in range rovers and things like that and I’m riding up on a bike it can be a little [weird]. They look at me like ‘what’s this guy doing here’ and all of a sudden I don’t have to do a lot of talking. My play and work ethic does it for me.”

Mitchell said his determination was something that attracted his new team. “It’s the first thing Minnesota said. They said 'we’ve heard you're nothing but a worker and you don’t care who’s in the gym or on the field, you want to go to work'. It’s the only thing I know. Everyone from Elk County in my opinion is [that way]. It’s like we’re going to get the work done. If we don’t figure it out today, don’t worry it’ll get done tomorrow.”

He’s keeping his eyes on the prize - pitching in the majors and perhaps being the guy that mows down the Pin Striped Yankees (least favorite team) on his way to a World Series. He’s looking forward to the new start.

“That’s kind of the best part. I have a clean slate. It’s a fresh start and I’ve never been happier for a fresh start. It’s an odd feeling but I think the Lord wanted me to do something and decided to set me here and I think it’s going to be great.”