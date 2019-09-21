More than 40 colleges, agencies coming to Kane High Career Night

More than 40 colleges, agencies and businesses will have representatives on hand Monday for the annual Career Night at Kane Area High School.

Students, their parents and other family members are invited to speak with the representatives, who will be stationed at tables in the high school gymnasium.

High School Counselor Anthony Santiso has organized Career Night, which will be held Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Career Night coincides with Open House at the high school. Students and parents will be meeting with teachers during Open House.

Here is a tentative list of colleges, agencies and businesses that are sending representatives to Career Night:

Colleges— California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, Duquesne University, Edinboro University, Gannon University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), IUP Academy of Culinary Arts, Kings College, Lock Haven University, Lycoming College, Mansfield University, Medaille College, Mercyhurst, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, Penn State-DuBois, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Slippery Rock.

Business Colleges— Jamestown, N.Y. Business College.

Community Colleges— Butler, Jamestown, N.Y.

Technical Schools— Erie Institute of Technology, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Pittsburgh Technical School, Precision Manufacturing Institute, Triangle Tech.

Military Recruiters— Air Force, Marines, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Army, Navy.

State Agencies— Pennsylvania Game Commission, State Police.

Businesses— Alpha Precision Group, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9, CJ Spirits of Kane, Cummings Funeral Home of Kane, Howard Drilling of Mt. Jewett, Kane Hardwoods, Kane Lawn and Garden, Sonshine Factory of Kane, Laughing Owl Press of Kane, Laurel Media (The Hound radio), Lobo Fitness of Kane, Logyard Brewing of Kane.