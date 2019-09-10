More dilapidated houses in Ludlow to be demolished

LUDLOW — One by one, vacant dilapidated houses in Ludlow are coming down.

At least four more substandard Ludlow houses are scheduled for demolition, according to discussion Monday at a meeting of the Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors.

Funding through the McKean County Redevelopment and Housing Authority in Smethport will cover the demolition and debris removal, according to the discussion.

Three of the houses to be razed are on Church Street, Supervisor Becky Davidson said.