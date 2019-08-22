More volunteers needed to stain Enchanted Playground

More volunteers are needed to help place a new coating of stain on the wooden Enchanted Playground in Evergreen Park in Kane.

To sign up to volunteer, visit the webpages or Facebook pages for the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) or the Kane Area Development Center.

Volunteers also can sign up at the Kane Chamber of Commerce office at 54 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane.

KARE and the Kane Parks Commission are sponsoring the joint project to upgrade one of Kane’s most popular attractions for children of residents and visitors.