Morris and Illerbrun wrestling in District finals, Bechakas and Ely still alive for third

The Wolve's Harley Morris (138) and Ethan Illerbrun (113) will be wrestling in the District 9 finals coming up at 4 p.m. Morris will wrestle Johnsonburg's Nolan Shaffer. Alex Bechakas (120) and Luke Ely (152) will be wrestling in the consolation finals at the same time. The top 3 wrestlers advance to Regionals.

Johnsonburg will also have Dalton Stahli (145), Kaden Dennis (152) and Cole Casilio (160) in the finals. Ridgway's Jake Kunselman (285) will be wrestling for 3rd. You can listen in on the action at WDDH - 97.5 FM - The Hound which will also be live streaming on its Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/975thehoundradio