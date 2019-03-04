Mt. Jewett Borough Council meets new library director

MT. JEWETT — The new part-time director at the Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library received a warm reception Monday at a meeting of the Mt. Jewett Borough Council.

Megan Inghram, the co-president of the library board, introduced Mark Torrey of Bradford as the new library director.

“Everybody has been extremely receptive in welcoming me to the community,” Torrey told council.

Torrey, who is working 25 hours a week at the library on East Main Street, is a 2009 graduate of Bradford High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. He also attended Temple University.

“I love it,” Torrey said in commenting on his job as library director in Mt. Jewett. “It’s a wonderful place to work.”

The library is open from 10 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The library is open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The library is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Inghram said a “meet and greet” is planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at the library to enable community members to visit with the new library director.

In related action, council 6-0 to take over the payment of utility bills for the borough-owned library building.

The cost is estimated at less than $3,000 a year for natural gas, water and electric. The borough already pays for sewage.

Council President Brett Morgan approved the motion along with Councilmen Steve Hale, John Hayduk, Gene Ginkel, Tom Geer and John Keesee.

Councilman Rod Danielson did not attend the meeting.

As part of the “meet and greet” on March 24, the library will recognize its volunteers, Inghram said.

She said the volunteers have “stepped up” their efforts for the library and “deserve praise.”

With the death last month of Tom Victory, the library lost one of its most active volunteers, it was noted.

Geer called for Mt. Jewett residents to consider volunteer service at the library.

In other business at the 95-minute meeting at the borough building on Center Street, council:

• Agreed to transfer its investment funds to CNB Wealth & Asset Management to receive higher interest.

The borough’s investment funds of $500,000 are from the sale of the water company to Aqua.

• Heard comments from Sherri Himes Swanson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for McKean County treasurer.

A Marvindale native, she currently is the acting treasurer.

• Heard a complaint from Jade Jensen of 60 E. Main St., Mt. Jewett, about the deplorable condition of snow-covered sidewalks.

