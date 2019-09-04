Mt. Jewett Borough Council is now back at full strength

MT. JEWETT — The Mt. Jewett Borough Council is back at its full strength of seven members.

Mark Dillenbeck of 155 W. Main St. and Robin Engl-Taylor of 26 Anderson St. are the newest members of the council. They have been appointed to replace Councilmen Rod Danielson and Steve Hale, who have resigned from council.

Both Dillenbeck and Engl-Taylor won Republican nominations in the May primary and will appear on the ballot as council candidates in the Nov. 5 general election.