Mt. Jewett budget proposal shows no increase in tax rate

MT. JEWETT — A budget proposal for 2020 shows no increase in the tax rate in Mt. Jewett.

The budget plan is very tentative at this point, according to Borough Council President Brett Morgan. He advised council members Monday to “sit down and take a good look at it” before voting for a tentative budget.

A brief budget discussion took place Monday at a meeting of the Mt. Jewett Borough Council. However, council did not vote on a tentative budget to put before the public.

Morgan, who serves on the Finance Committee with Councilwoman Robin Engl-Taylor and Councilman Mark Dillenbeck, said a special meeting might be scheduled later this month to consider a vote on the spending plan.

Final action on a 2020 budget is due next month.

Morgan said the budget proposal hold the line on taxes at 7.45 mills. With this rate, taxpayers pay $7.45 for every $1,000 in assessed property valuation.