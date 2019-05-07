Mt. Jewett council again lacks a quorum for meeting

For the second consecutive month, the Mt. Jewett Borough Council has been unable to hold a regular business meeting due to the lack of a quorum.

The council has seven members and at least four are needed for a quorum to conduct borough business.

Council President Brett Morgan and Councilman Tom Geer were the only council members in attendance for the 7 o’clock meeting at the borough building on Center Street.

Morgan waited until 7:14 p.m. before officially canceling the meeting.

About 10 minutes later, Councilmen John Hayduk and Steve Hale showed up as people were leaving the building.

Hayduk, who is employed as the state-certified operator of the Mt. Jewett sewage treatment system, said he was late coming back from a trip to the Pittsburgh area for crucial work on a piece of equipment for the sewer plant.