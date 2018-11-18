Mt. Jewett firehall checks in 27 black bear on opening day

MT. JEWETT — Pennsylvania hunters took to the woods in the snow and ice on Saturday and battled a steady drizzle for the opening day of the four day PA bear rifle season. According to the PA Game Commission website, 1,202 bears were taken on opening day.

At the Mt. Jewett check station, located at the Mt. Jewett Firehall, 27 bears were checked in. The heaviest bear was 439 pounds and was shot in Keating Township. As of 3:30 on Saturday, only five bears had been checked in. The heaviest at that point was a 385-pound male shot by Joshua Rosenswie of Port Allegany. The boar had an estimated live weight of 454 pounds.

The first bear checked was a 381 pound (450 live weight) male that was shot in Norwich Township. Eight of the 27 total were juvenile bears, 19 were adults.

There were 11 females and 16 males checked in at the Mt. Jewett station. The two smallest bears checked Saturday were a 56-pound male and 56 pounds female shot in Hamilton Township and Jones Township. Ten bears taken had a dressed out weight of under 100 pounds. One bear weighed over 400 pounds and two were over 300 pounds dressed out.

