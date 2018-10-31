Mt. Jewett Halloween contest

Photo by Ted Lutz — "Circus" won the first-place group prize in the annual Halloween Party held Wednesday at the Mt. Jewett Fire Hall. The group includes, front: Bridget Ginkel holding her one-year-old son, Treyce Anderson, the "world"s strongest man;" and "Daisy" the dog dressed as a lion; back, left to right: Mackenzie Ginkel, 10, an acrobat; and her mother, Brittany Ginkel with Brittany's 6-year-old son, Ayson Grisham, a lion tamer. Bridget and Brittany Ginkel are sisters.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
KANE, PA

