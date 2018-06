The Mt. Jewett American Legion Post 0574 and the Mt. Jewett Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6347 have presented scholarships to graduating seniors at Kane Area High School. The recipients and presenters include, left to right: Ally Peterson, Danielle Tyger, Trinity Clark, Paul Swanson, VFW junior vice commander, Wally Schauer, Legion representative, Garrett Walters, Raymond Maze and Steven Tyger.