Mt. Jewett Library Director accepts new position in Bradford

Deane, who has served as the library director in Mt. Jewett for eight years, has accepted a position at the Bradford Area Public Library; she will head the youth services department at the Bradford library. She said she will work on a full-time basis and receive benefits.

The departure of Deane, by Sept. 26, is expected to create major staffing difficulties at the Mt. Jewett library.

Deane said she is leaving the Mt. Jewett library "with a heavy heart."

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as library director for eight years," Deane said in a statement provided to the Kane Republican. "I have invested a great deal of time, energy, heart and soul here and I am truly proud of the transformation the library has made during my tenure. This community is special and I'm proud to call Mount Jewett home."

She and her husband, Jim, reside in Mt. Jewett with their two children.

According to Deane, the Mt. Jewett library will be faced with "many challenges in the upcoming years."

