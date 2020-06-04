Mt. Jewett Rotary aids meal program

MT. JEWETT — Members of the Mt. Jewett Rotary Club recently made a visit to the Mt. Jewett Senior Center on East Main Street (Route 6).

The club presented the center with a check for $250 to help offset the cost of meals the center is providing to local seniors.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the center, while unable to provide in-person dining, has continued to provide meals to seniors in the Mt. Jewett area. Each day starting at noon seniors can pick up their meals curbside in front of the center.

Volunteers from the center also deliver meals to those who are homebound. The center is currently providing approximately 20 meals per day to local seniors.