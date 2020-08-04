Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club reopens

The Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club reopened on Monday, August 3rd at 4p.m.

As per the governor there will be no bar seating or service. Members will be waited on after they seat at a table. Customers must order food with their beverage. Masks are required to enter the building, when moving about and when exiting the building. All Veterans and only current members of the club will be permitted. No guests or children will be allowed due to a limited capacity of 25%.

Sourced by Beth Carpenter, MTJVMC Bar Manager.