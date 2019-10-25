National forest timber sales exceed target for year

NORTH WARREN — Timber sales in the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) exceeded the target for fiscal 2019.

The ANF’s original target for the year was 42 million board feet.

The final figure was 46.04 million board feet or 109 percent above the target.

Timber sales in fiscal 2019 generated $9.1 million in sales. A total of 46 percent of the timber sales awarded was for sawtimber. These harvested trees are cut into lumber with waste going for chips for fuel or paper.

Timber sale numbers are financially important to townships and school districts within the state’s only national forest.