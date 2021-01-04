NCAA March Madness to be played in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced Monday that all 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played one at a time on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. They will also be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. .

Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5 but preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.

The NCAA said it intends to partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaches, school administrators and officials and will continue to work with public health officials to maintain a safe and healthy environment around the tournament

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to televise all of the games on the TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV networks and their digital platforms.