New colorful banners adorn light-posts in Uptown Kane

Colorful vinyl banners now adorn light posts along Fraley Street in Uptown Kane.

Local businesses and organizations have purchased the 22 by 48 inches, 18 ounce outdoor vinyl banners featuring the art of area artists. There currently are 17 banners attached high up on the light-posts. Three more have been prepared and will be put up in the near future.

Images on the banners are from finalists in the 2017 PA Wilds Photo Contest and from the Kane Historical Preservation Society. The banners carry a message to welcome visitors to Kane and are part of a fundraiser for the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise, which is involved in several community improvements.