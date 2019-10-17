New forest supervisor speaks at AFA meeting in Kane

It’s been a revolving door for recent supervisors for the Allegheny National Forest (ANF).

But the latest chief— Jamie Davidson— is hoping to change the trend and stay in the position for the long run.

“I’m planning on staying,” Davidson said Thursday in Kane at the annual meeting for the Allegheny Forest Alliance (AFA). “I plan on sticking around.”

The AFA is a consortium of schools and townships and timber-related businesses and industries within the four-county, 517,000-acre national forest.