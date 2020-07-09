New Lions Club president

The Kane Lions Club has installed Robert Mosier as resident for the 2020-21 year. Frank Sirianni, right, pins the Presidents Pin on King Lion Robert Mosier, left. Joining Mosier will be Nick Perry, First Vice President; Mike London, Second Vice President; and John Anderson, Third Vice President. The Kane Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Club Camp on Jo-Jo Road. The Kane Lions Club is group of men who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.