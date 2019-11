An induction ceremony for new members of the National Honor Society at Kane Area High School was held Wednesday evening at Olmsted Manor in Ludlow. The inductees include, left to right, seated: Kelsie Alexander, Jessica Buhl, Carter Carlisle and Emma Ely; standing: Emily Hipolito, Hunter Hoag, Robert Rumcik, Carson Whiteman and Sarri Swanson. Inductee Aldin Payne is missing from the photo.