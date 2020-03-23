New order calls for school classes to resume April 9

Classes in Kane and other school districts in Pennsylvania might resume Thursday, April 9 under a state order issued Monday.

Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this month suspended classes for two weeks— March 16-27— due to the coronavirus crisis.

The school-closing extension had been expected by school leaders.

“We were expecting this,” Kane Area School District Superintendent Brock Benson said Monday after the governor’s order to extend the school closings. “This isn’t a shock.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Monday that “all schools in the commonwealth will remain closed through at least April 6 as a result of the COVID-19 response efforts.

“The closure order could be extended beyond April 6 if necessary to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19,” the PDE said.

“Under the new timeline, school buildings would re-open on April 7 for two days to allow school administrators, teachers and other staff time to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, schedule transportation and arrange other business operations,” the PDE said in its announcement.

“Students would return to school on April 9 unless extending the closure is needed in response to the situation with the virus at that time.”

In a separate announcement Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order for seven counties in Pennsylvania. Those counties include Allegheny (Pittsburgh), Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia.

“Under Governor Wolf’s order, personnel at our educational entities in all 67 counties who are providing life-sustaining services, including, but not limited to: administration, food preparation and distribution, housing, security, information technology, building maintenance and operations (such as payroll) can continue to be deemed essential and are permitted to continue their work, provided they adhere to social distancing guidelines,” the governor’s office announced.

“To assist schools during the extended closure, the state’s 29 intermediate units are ready to provide technical assistance to help develop continuity of education plans for all students beginning today,” the PDE said.

“Additionally, we are canceling standardized testing for students in career and technical education (CTE) programs for the 2019-20 school year. These include exams from the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) and National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS).