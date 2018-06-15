New pastor named for United Methodist church in Mt. Jewett

The Rev. Cindy Duffee has been named the new pastor of the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church.

She also will serve as the pastor of the United Methodist Church in Hazel Hurst.

Duffee will assume the positions July 1.

She replaces the Rev. Craig Smith, who died earlier this year.

"It was clear that God is indeed leading me to this community," Duffee said. "Being a country girl at heart, I like the rural, peaceful community setting."

A native of Coal Hollow near Kersey in Elk County, Duffee is a 1979 graduate of St. Marys High School.