New school year is off to ‘seamless’ beginning in Kane

The 2019-20 school year in the Kane Area School District began Wednesday with little fanfare.

“We had a seamless start for the school year,” new School District Superintendent Brock Benson said. “We had a very successful start. Both students and teachers seem excited to be back.”

Students who walk to school didn’t let sporadic morning rain dampen their spirits. Those who ride school buses boarded and exited the buses in an orderly fashion.

The student drop-off and pick-up protocol for parents also was followed for the most part, Benson said.

The school district this year is banning daily calls from parents to change the dismissal plans for their children.