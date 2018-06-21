New skate and bike ramps to arrive soon
By:
Ted Lutz
Thursday, June 21, 2018
KANE —
The new skate and bike ramps at Glenwood Park in Kane may arrive in three weeks.
Mick Petruney, long-time volunteer coordinator of the project, said that a couple of legal matters first need to be resolved with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The DNCR will be providing a grant of $92,800 for the project.
Petruney said a new blacktop surface at the existing pad at the park will be placed before the skate and bike ramps will be installed.
Category: