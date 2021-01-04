NFL playoffs set

From the rested in Kansas City and Pittsburgh to the relieved in Cleveland, Chicago and Los Angeles, the field for the Super Bowl chase is set. There are some powerhouses and some pretenders — and a team with a losing record.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs (14-2) and Green Bay (13-3) earned each conference's lone bye in the expanded playoffs. And no, adding a third wild-card entrant is not why a 7-9 club will be playing next weekend. Washington “earned” that spot by winning the abysmal NFC East that displayed in the finale of the regular season why NFC Least has been so appropriate a moniker.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis (11-5) at Buffalo (13-3)

Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at Seattle (12-4)

Tampa Bay ( 11-5) at Washington (7-9)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Tennessee (11-5) at Baltimore (11-5)

Chicago (8-8) at New Orleans (12-4)

Cleveland (11-5) at Pittsburgh (12-4)

Byes - AFC - Kansas City, NFC - Green Bay