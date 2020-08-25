Nittany Minitmart Fundraising For Hamlin Township VFD

The Nittany Minitmart has been helping the Hamlin Township VFD by accepting donations. Barb Harp said, “The hat donations are one dollar and the firetruck donations are ten dollars.” After making a donation, the customer receives a paper hat or firetruck “card”, it can be signed by the individual donating and displayed in the store. Barb Harp said, “Donations are also coming from vendors and PA Skills.” Gas donations are 1c per every August gas gallon from Nittany Minitmart. An additional 1c per every August gas gallon is donated by Pennsylvania Skill.