No one injured as fire destroys house in Kane

No one was injured Saturday in a fire that destroyed a one-story house at 217 Walnut St. in Kane.

The Kane Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call at 3:44 p.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke pouring from the house.

Randy Moore, the lone resident in the house, escaped without injury, according to Kane Fire Chief Tim Holt.

It appears that the accidental fire began in the living-room, Holt said. The chief said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. State Police Fire Marshal Greg Agosti is investigating the fire, Holt said. He said the cause is “not suspicious.”

According to the chief, the house is “a total loss.” He did not place a value on the loss.