No one injured in fire at vacant house in Kane

No one was injured in a Wednesday morning fire that heavily damaged a vacant two-story house at 500 Biddle St. at Yarnell Street in Kane.

State Police fire marshals and Kane Fire Chief Tim Holt are investigating the cause of the fire.

Water, smoke and fire created “heavy damage” at the house, Holt said. He said the cause of the fire is “undetermined.”

The house is owned by Theresa and Frank Auriemmo of Mt. Jewett. The couple have been working inside the house with plans to either sell the residence or rent it, Theresa said.

Kane Borough Police Chief Heath Boyer reportedly was on routine patrol when he saw the smoke and called the county 911 emergency communicators center at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Holt said the fire was “fully involved” with “heavy smoke” when he arrived at the scene.

The Kane Volunteer Fire Department responded with two engines, the rescue truck and the “tower truck,” Holt said. The Mt. Jewett Volunteer Fire Department and the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department also responded, each with one engine. The Wilcox ambulance also was at the scene.

About 30 volunteer firemen battled the blaze, Holt said.

According to the Kane fire chief, it took fast-acting firemen only about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. It took about 25 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze, Holt said.

Firemen used ladders to reach a second floor bathroom on the east side of the house. The fire caused heavy damage to the bathroom and began to enter the attic before it was quelled.

Since the house was vacant and without furniture, firemen wearing air packs could freely move about inside to battle the fire, Holt said.

The Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department came to Kane to “stand by” at the Kane Fire Hall on Poplar Street. While in Kane, Sheffield firemen at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday responded to an activated fire alarm at Central Towers. No fire was reported.