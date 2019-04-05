No tax increase shown in proposed Kane school budget

No tax increase is in store for most property owners under the proposed Kane school budget for 2019-20.

School District Business Manager Jessica Gabriel outlined a tentative budget Thursday night at a school board workshop.

She said she is recommending a budget for 2019-20 that carries “a zero tax increase.”

“We’ve been waiting many years to hear that,” School Board President Claire Ann Buckley said with a wide smile.

According to Gabriel, the school district financially is in “much better shape than in the past.”

Buckley praised Gabriel for her work in making ends meet and avoid another tax increase.

Gabriel, who is in her third year as the district business manager, declined to take the credit.

She said a no-increase budget plan “doesn’t happen because of one person.”

“Everyone deserves credit,” Gabriel said. “We’re all trying to save the money.”

The proposed budget retains a tax rate of 17.72 mills in the large McKean County section of the school district.