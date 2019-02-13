Noise variance proposed for Kane ‘entertainment district’

A variance has been proposed to permit amplified music in a designated Kane borough “entertainment district.”

Riki Tanaka, owner of the Table 105 Restaurant on Fraley Street in Uptown Kane, suggested the variance Wednesday at a meeting of the Kane Borough Council.

He claims the state Liquor Control Board has strict rules on loud music coming from its licensed bars and restaurants.

Tanaka claims the LCB noise rules are so strict that a bar or restaurant could be penalized if music can be heard “at the middle line of the street.”

In addition to fines, the LCB can “shut down” a state-licensed bar or restaurant for multiple violations, Tanaka said.

According to the restaurant-owner, the LCB noise regulations could be circumvented if council adopts a variance. Such a variance would be attached to the liquor license, Tanaka said.

He called for council to consider the adoption of a variance to cover businesses within a designated “entertainment district” in Kane.

Council President Tom Kase said council’s Ordinance Committee would consider the proposal at a future meeting. He told Tanaka that the committee would hold a “robust discussion” on the idea.

In other business at the meeting, council...

