North West update - Shaffer, Casilio, and Ely to wrestle for championships

Johnsonburg' 138-pound Nolan Shaffer and 160-pound Cole Casilio, and Kane 152-pound Luke Ely will be wrestling in the North West Region championship matches.

Rams Rayce Milliard (132), Dalton Stahli (145), and Kaden Dennis (152) and Kane's Ethan Illerbrun (113) and Harley Morris (138) have been eliminated.

The three finalists will all advance to next week's Super Regional - the top three from each weight class advance.

The matches are currently underway -

You can follow the action on WDDH - 97.5 FM - the Hound which is also streaming on its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/975thehoundradio and on its Vimeo link - vimeo.com/laurelmedia.

Updates can also be found on the FLOARENA site - https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/e720f795-3988-4089-ac9e-8fd51f8aa6be.