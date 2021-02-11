Northwest Regional Update

Kane 152-pound Luke Ely was an 8-3 winner over Brock Covell of Titusville to advance to the semi-finals. 113-pound Ethan Illerbrun was pinned by Kyle Lantz (1:20) and 138-pound Harley Morris was pinned by Hunter Hohman of Grove City (2:42). Both will wrestled in the consolation bracket where they can finish as high as 3rd.

Rams 138-pound Nolan Shaffer pinned Ashten Armagost (0:30) of Commodore Perry, 145-pound Dalton Stahli pinned Youngsville's Collin Clough (5:29), and 160-pound Cole Casilio pinned Mason Hesselgesser of Mercer (5:43) to advance to the semi-finals 132-pound Rayce Milliard was defeated by Kane Kettering (14-0) and 152-pound Kaden Dennis was defeated by Collin Hearn of Conneaut Area (7-2). Both will move to the consolation bracket where they can finish as high as 3rd.

The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to next week's Super Regional.

You can follow the action on WDDH - 97.5 FM - the Hound which is also streaming on its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/975thehoundradio and on its Vimeo link - vimeo.com/laurelmedia.

Updates can also be found on the FLOARENA site - https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/e720f795-3988-4089-ac9e-8fd51f8aa6be.