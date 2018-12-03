November 'Accelerated Reader' winners

Photo submitted

The Kane Area Middle School 'Accelerated Reader' winners for the month of November have been chosen. Satene Banks was the top student with 168 points. The top sixth grade student was Novalee Corliss with 33 points while Nathan Griswold had the most points in eighth grade with 27. Students were also able to earn tickets to be entered into the AR basket drawing. Winners include sixth grade student Noah Carpenter, seventh grade student Satene Banks, and eighth grade student Luke Ely. Shown above, from left to right, are; Nathan Griswold, Luke Ely, Noah Carpenter, Satene Banks, and Novalee Corliss.