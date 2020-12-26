Novosel and Costanzo named Big 30 All-stars

Senior Reese Novosel and junior Jake Costanzo of the Wolves were selected to the Olean Times Harald Big 30 Pennsylvania Football All-star Team. The squad is made up of the top 22 players in the Pennsylvania portion of the Big 30 area. New York opted to not play football in the fall due to COVID-19.

Both had been selected to the District 9 Big School Division North all-star team earlier in the month.

Novosel, who earned the North Division’s Defensive Lineman of the Year award, averaged 5.5 tackles per game. Costanzo was named to the elite all-star team at linebacker while also playing nose tackle and defensive end. He averaged 9.2 tackles per game. Both players were also on the Kane offensive line.

Chris Dworek of the Dutch was named the Big 30 Coach of the Year. Bauer and Smethport senior Adenn Stevens were named co-Lineman of the Year, Coudersport senior Cale Ayers the Defensive Player of the Year, and Smethport junior, quarterback Noah Lent the Player of the Year.

2020 Big 30 Pennsylvania Football All-stars

Defense: Ridgway – Camron Marciniak (Jr., LB); Kane – Reese Novosel (Sr., DL), Jake Costanzo (Jr., LB); St. Marys – Sean Lathrop (Sr., DL), Alex Lukaschunis (So., DL); Smethport –Travis Cooney (Jr., LB); Coudersport – Cale Ayers (Sr., DL), Hayden Keck (Sr., LB); Port Allegany – Noah Archer (So., DB), Blaine Moses (So., DL); Bradford – Ryan Hughes (Sr., DE).

Offense: Elk County Catholic – Sam Kaul (Sr., RB), Jake Parrish (Jr., C); St. Marys – Christian Coudriet (Jr., QB), Garret Bauer (Sr., OL); Otto-Eldred – Cole Sebastian (Sr., QB), Ethan Smith (Sr., WR); Smethport – Noah Lent (Jr., QB), Adenn Stevens (Sr., OL), Braeden Johnson (Sr., RB); Port Allegany – Trey Ayers (So., WR); Coudersport – Grant Kightlinger (Sr., RB).