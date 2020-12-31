OK given to start high school sports next week

Governor Tom Wolf and Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced today that youth and high school sports and extracurricular activities across the state can restart on Monday, Jan. 4.

Activities have been on hold since Dec. 12 due to a statewide mandate.

“This does not mean that we’re out of the woods, not by any means. We still have significant mitigation efforts in place,” said Wolf on Wednesday.

“We need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, because if we get complacent and let these numbers begin to go back up, the danger to our communities, to our families, to our healthcare system, will return with swift and deadly consequences.”

The Ridgway and Johnsonburg Area School districts can’t begin practice until in-class learning begins. Both are set to re-start on Jan. 11. The Kane Area School District is set to return on Monday, Jan. 4. When teams return to practice, they will need to have at least four practices due to the layoff and must have 10-total (counting from Nov. 20) before starting the regular season.

The Kane Lady Wolves hoopsters are scheduled to open their season on Jan. 11 at home against Otto-Eldred. The Wolves wrestling team is set to open at home against Cameron County on Jan. 14, and the boys' basketball team on Jan. 15 vs. Northern Potter in the Wolves Den. The Johnsonburg schedule has the Rams hosting Elk County Catholic in basketball on Jan. 15, the Ramettes at ECC on the 16th, and the wrestlers hosting Coudersport on Jan. 16. According to the RASD website, the Elkers basketball team will open at St. Marys on Jan. 15. The girls will host St. Marys on Jan. 16, the wrestlers will open at Johnsonburg on Jan. 20, and the gymnastics squad will host St. Marys on Jan. 23.