Online resource is created for area senior citizens

SMETHPORT — The McKean County Department of Human Services (DHS) has created an online resource for senior citizens needing to secure services for assistance, goods, and medications during the COVID-19 crisis.



“This project was the work of four of our Department of Human Services case aides— Ashlyn Southard, Rachel Foreman, Sarah Furman and Chelsie Lekanka— and two clerical staff— Sharon Linnan and Shaina Burgett,” noted Dan Wertz, DHS Director. “When it comes to concerns for our at-risk populations, we have to be all hands-on deck. This was a much-needed effort to compile our knowledge for GIS Coordinator Sean McLaughlin, who designed an online map.”



“Everyone needs a number to call for help,” said Southard. “Senior services relating to healthcare, medical concerns, protective care and insurance are vital, every day, to our aging population and especially during this crisis. A phone number can be a lifeline when typical daily connections breakdown and people need to have a new way to communicate concerns.”



Seniors who are concerned about their safety, experiencing abuse or being threatened can call the Hotline for Suspected Elder Abuse at 1-800-490-8505.

Older adults who are experiencing hardships due to isolation or have mental health concerns can call the County Mental Health Hotline at 814-362-4623.

The state Department of Human Services Warmline is also staffed 24/7 to provide a talk line for support.