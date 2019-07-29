Only 2 Kane area properties sell at county Judicial Sale

SMETHPORT — Only two Kane area properties with long-term unpaid taxes sold Monday at the annual McKean County Judicial Sale at the county courthouse in Smethport.

The purpose of the sale by auction is to return properties with delinquent taxes to the tax rolls for municipalities, schools and the county.

Nine properties in Kane went on the auction block. The only one to sell is a vacant house at 313 Yarnell St. Linda Hearst of Kane is the “assessed owner” of the house, according to Chief County Assessor Angelia Tennies.