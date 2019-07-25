Open house held at ‘injection well’ site near James City

JAMES CITY — Seneca Resources says it tries to be very transparent about its controversial “injection well” on Lamont Road off Route 66 near James City.

Seneca, the exploration and production division of National Fuel Gas of Buffalo, held a three-hour open house Thursday at the “injection well” site to give area residents a chance to see the operation in person.

Highland Field Services (HFS), a wing of Seneca, co-hosted the event. Seneca and HFS personnel led tours of the facility, answered questions and provided several pieces of literature on the process. Food and soft drinks were served.