Open house programs set this week at Kane schools

Open House programs are scheduled this week at three Kane schools.

The programs give parents a chance to check with teachers on student progress.

The Open House at the Kane Middle School will be held tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A school safety program will be part of the features as well as a performance by the school orchestra members.

Open House is set for Wednesday at Kane Area High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A popular Career Night will be held in the school gymnasium at the same time.

Representatives from more than 30 colleges, branches of the Armed Services, state and federal agencies, local organizations and businesses will be on hand to speak with students and their parents.

Anthony Santiso, school counselor, has set up the Career Night to give students a chance to explore their post-high school future.

Another feature of the high school Open House will include a "power-point" presentation that covers the $6.7-million energy-savings project at the building.

Jeff Kepler, superintendent of the Kane Area School District, and Jim Fryzlewicz, high school principal, will be on hand to discuss the project with parents as well as community members.

