Optimistic officials say Kane sewer sale is due Aug. 6

Barring any unforeseen bumps in the road, the sale of the Kane sewage system to Pennsylvania American Water is due for completion Aug. 6.

“We’re right on schedule,” Kane Borough Manager Don Payne said Tuesday at a meeting of the Kane Borough Sewer Authority. He said the authority should be “relieved” of its ownership of the sewage system by Aug. 6.

Payne said the process of selling the sewage system is moving ahead “really well.”

“We’re on pretty solid ground,” he said.

Dave Peterson, chairman of the authority, also expressed his optimism about the pending sale.

“From all indications, this is going to go through,” Peterson said. “We’re progressing quite nicely.”

Pennsylvania American has agreed to buy the Kane sewage system for $17,560,000.

Kane and Wetmore Township plan to split the net proceeds with Kane receiving 80 percent and Wetmore receiving 20 percent.

The net proceeds have been estimated at $12 million.

The sewage system serves about 2,100 customers in Kane and sections of the township.