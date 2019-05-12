Over 200 participate in 15th Fishing Derby in Ludlow

More than 200 young children and their parents and grandparents took part Saturday in the 15th annual Children’s Fishing Derby at Wildcat Park near Ludlow.

The turnout was one of the largest ever.

With pre-noon temperatures in the low 50s, it was a little chilly fishing for trout along the Two-Mile Creek at the park.

But a cloudless sky bought plenty of sunshine for the popular five-hour free children’s fishing event.

Children and their parents and other relatives lined the banks of the fast-moving stream, which early in the day was swollen due to heavy rains Friday.