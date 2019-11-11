Over 50 attend Veterans Day program in Ludlow

LUDLOW — Over 50 attended the Hamilton Township Veterans Day Service held Monday morning in Ludlow.

Bill Blauser, the commander of Ludlow American Legion Post 489, welcomed the audience and participants at the program at the Hamilton Township Veterans Memorial at Wildcat Park.

Mike Bish, Legion adjutant, raised the American flag at the memorial just inside the Wetmore Road gate at the park off Route 6 near Ludlow.

Ken Holmes led the Pledge of Allegiance. He is the staff judge advocate for Legion Post 489 and the Post Service Officer.

Don Poleto, chaplain for Post 489, gave the invocation and benediction.

Jenny Lynn Crowley of Mt. Jewett, a sophomore at Kane Area High School, sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.” She then invited the audience to join in for the singing “God Bless America” for a second time.